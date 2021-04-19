Your Bourse and FastMT team up to deliver security solution for MetaTrader brokers

Forex technology company Your Bourse has just announced it is partnering with FastMT to release an MT4 Datacentre / MT5 Access as a Service product. The new product will deliver optimal connectivity and ultra-low latency to MetaTrader brokers. Your Bourse and FastMT have combined their expertise and experience working in the FX/CFDs industry to develop a solution that responds to the needs of an MT4 / MT5 broker and their global client base.

Andrey Vedikhin, Founder and CEO/CTO Your Bourse, commented:

An ongoing challenge for the market is having clients across different locations in the world. For this reason, we now offer MT4 Datacenter / MT5 Access as a Service which addresses this challenge helping brokers to minimise network latency and rejects when receiving quotes while trading and therefore improving their trading experience.

FastMT analyses trade flows and enables faster and safer connectivity with MT4 and MT5 servers, receiving prices in real-time anywhere in the world for ultra-low latency. With the new solution brokers can take advantage from ongoing monitoring, analysis and optimisation of latency and therefore protecting the margins of their business and offering better services to their end clients.