Your Bourse announces Floating Leverage and Floating Commissions features

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse today revealed it has introduced two new features of execution engine and risk management platform – floating leverage and floating commissions.
The newly launched features will allow brokers more flexibility in the trading conditions, as well as decrease market risk for brokers.
With Floating leverage, brokers can dynamically change the leverage offered to their clients, providing greater flexibility in terms of the trade conditions. The new feature also allows them to change the leverage before market close/open, as well as during the news events, allowing brokers to respond quickly to market changes, and adjust their leverage automatically based on the predefined rules.
Floating commissions allow brokers to adjust their commission rates on a trade-by-trade or client-by-client basis in real time. Retail, as well as institutional brokers can use this feature, depending on their business model. According to the official announcement, the feature is accessible on the MT4 bridge.
We are always looking for ways to improve our platform and offer our clients the tools to grow their business and improve the trading experience for their clients. The introduction of floating leverage and floating commissions provides both.
Earlier last year, Your Bourse added automation tool Corporate Actions to its main platform, helping MT4/5 brokers operate more efficiently by planning and automating such actions like dividends adjustments.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.