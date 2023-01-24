Your Bourse announces Floating Leverage and Floating Commissions features

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse today revealed it has introduced two new features of execution engine and risk management platform – floating leverage and floating commissions.

The newly launched features will allow brokers more flexibility in the trading conditions, as well as decrease market risk for brokers.

With Floating leverage, brokers can dynamically change the leverage offered to their clients, providing greater flexibility in terms of the trade conditions. The new feature also allows them to change the leverage before market close/open, as well as during the news events, allowing brokers to respond quickly to market changes, and adjust their leverage automatically based on the predefined rules.