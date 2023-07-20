Your Bourse unveils its Stop-Out Plugin for prop trading

The provider of technological solutions for the financial industry Your Bourse today announced its lates tool, the Stop-Out Plugin.

The new feature aims to provide more control and efficiency for prop trading by allowing brokers to stop out or disable accounts on the MT4 Server based on predetermined equity thresholds. The new plugin enhances trading management for broker through its comprehensive functionality and customizable parameters.

The Stop-Out Plugin functions by continually monitoring the equity of individual accounts on the MT4 Server. Once installed, the plugin evaluates the initial deposit amount for each account and subsequently keeps track of all trades executed within those accounts. It then compares the current equity against specified values referred to as the “negative stop-out” and “positive stop-out” parameters. If the equity falls below the negative stop-out value or rises above the positive stop-out value, the plugin takes immediate action by closing all open positions and limit/stop orders associated with the respective account and subsequently disabling it. Depending on the stop-out condition met, the account is designated with either a “failed” or “passed” indicator.