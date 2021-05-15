Your Bourse partners with FX Blue Labs and adds trading platform Figaro

Technology company Your Bourse announced its partnership with global Fintech services provider FX Blue Labs. The collaboration between the two companies results in a solution for MetaTrader brokers looking to optimise their web and mobile trading experience. Brokers continue using Your Bourse Platform-as-a-Service solution and with the integration of Figaro from FX Blue Labs, allowing brokers to now customise their web and mobile trading view.
Fully featured web and mobile front-end trading platform Figaro, integrates with a number of FX/multi-asset/crypto back-ends. MT4 users will be able to trade on their MT4 trading accounts using Figaro connected to Your Bourse.
The Figaro platform can be configurated by brokers, as well as end-users with settings that suit both beginners and professional traders. The platform offers a range of content such as market analysis tools, news, scripting, custom development, and social functions. Figaro is available as a browser-based platform and as iOS and Android apps.
Andrey Vedikhin, Founder and CEO/CTO Your Bourse, commented:
We are delighted to have partnered with FX Blue Labs and adding a front-end web trader platform to our Your Bourse solution for brokers as we aim to enhance the value and trading experience. Both broker and trader benefit from a configurable package.
John Morris, Partner at FX Blue Labs, added:
FX Blue Labs is excited to have partnered with Your Bourse as a leading technology provider to enhance the trading experience for brokers and traders. Your Bourse has been exceptional delivering the integration with MT4/MT5 and extending this new solution to brokers which, without a doubt, opens more powerful trading tools to the industry.
Your Bourse Platform-as-a-Service and Figaro will be offered to customers as a package benefiting brokers and traders.
Earlier in Apri, Your Bourse teamed up with FastMT to release an MT4 Datacentre / MT5 Access as a Service product. The new product will deliver optimal connectivity and ultra-low latency to MetaTrader brokers.
Your Bourse recently released their portal. The new features on the portal enabled brokers to have more control and maximise profitability through customisation of settings and dashboards.