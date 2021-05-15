Your Bourse partners with FX Blue Labs and adds trading platform Figaro

Technology company Your Bourse announced its partnership with global Fintech services provider FX Blue Labs. The collaboration between the two companies results in a solution for MetaTrader brokers looking to optimise their web and mobile trading experience. Brokers continue using Your Bourse Platform-as-a-Service solution and with the integration of Figaro from FX Blue Labs, allowing brokers to now customise their web and mobile trading view.

Fully featured web and mobile front-end trading platform Figaro, integrates with a number of FX/multi-asset/crypto back-ends. MT4 users will be able to trade on their MT4 trading accounts using Figaro connected to Your Bourse.

The Figaro platform can be configurated by brokers, as well as end-users with settings that suit both beginners and professional traders. The platform offers a range of content such as market analysis tools, news, scripting, custom development, and social functions. Figaro is available as a browser-based platform and as iOS and Android apps.