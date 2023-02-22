Your Bourse introduces free version of the Cloud Portal

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse today announced the launch of a free version of the Cloud Portal.

Brokers usually use the Cloud Portal to configure and access all Your Bourse Components, such as: matching engine, MT4 Bridge, MT5 Gateway, FIX API Server, Reporting, Risk Management, etc.

The new account allows users to test new features added to the platform like floating leverage, floating commission and dividend adjustments. The free account’s functionality is limited so that users can benefit from features not directly associated with Your Bourse trade execution engine.

According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the Initial phase will include the dividend adjustment free of charge. This will be available for an unlimited period of time and Your Bourse noted that the other features will follow later on.