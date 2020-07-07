LeapRate
TraderEvolution teams up with Velocity Trade to deliver its trading platform solution

Platforms July 7, 2020


Multi-market trading technology provider TraderEvolution has just announced its partnership with global broker-dealer Velocity Trade.

The deal enables customers of the brokerage to trade on the MERJ Exchange, a distributed ledger technology-based exchange. Velocity Trade is a broker member of the exchange, a venue which uses a unique set of technologies to offer tokenized assets to investors – from traditional assets like stocks and bonds, to derivative securities.

Daniel Carter, Managing Director of Velocity Trade, commented: 

TraderEvolution has built a very strong multi-asset trading platform. This enabled us to provide a unique offering to our customers mixed between listed securities and OTC products.

The trading platform is cleverly designed in the back office, enabling us to easily integrate and manage the multitude of markets that we’re offering. Our decision to integrate our offering into TraderEvolution enabled us to support and administer multiple groups of clients, which gives us an edge over more traditional brokers,” he added.

CEO of TraderEvolution, Roman Nalivayko, said:

TraderEvolution is a truly multi-market trading platform that is designed to be integrated with any market our clients need.

Our partnership with Velocity Trade to access an affiliate member of the World Federation of Exchanges, which is based on distributed ledger technology, is a testament to the full capabilities of our software solution.

Velocity Trade is a global capital markets firm and trusted trading partner to institutions across the globe. The company was established in 2007 and has offices in London, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, Amsterdam, New Zealand, Johannesburg and Cape Town. Velocity Trade offers multi-asset trading in equities, futures, options, forex, commodities, OTC derivatives and funds.

