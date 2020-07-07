TraderEvolution teams up with Velocity Trade to deliver its trading platform solution

Daniel Carter, Managing Director of Velocity Trade, commented:

TraderEvolution has built a very strong multi-asset trading platform. This enabled us to provide a unique offering to our customers mixed between listed securities and OTC products.

The trading platform is cleverly designed in the back office, enabling us to easily integrate and manage the multitude of markets that we’re offering. Our decision to integrate our offering into TraderEvolution enabled us to support and administer multiple groups of clients, which gives us an edge over more traditional brokers,” he added.