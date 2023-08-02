Interactive Brokers’ July 2023 metrics reflect client equity of $386bn

Its reports indicated a 19% increase in year-over-year (YoY) client accounts, which came in at 2.33m. Despite only boasting a 2% rise compared to the month-over-month (MoM) picture, the broker’s YoY increases are notable.

Its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) increased by 9% to 1.991m. Cleared DARTs per account came in at a 193 annualised average. In addition, client equity reached $386.2bn, making it 23% higher than the previous year and 6% higher than June 2023.

A significant indicator of these clear improvements is the ending of client margin loan balances. Also, an influential factor is the owing of money to the brokerage from leveraged trades at $43.2m, which increased by 2% from the same time in 2022 and 3% from last month.

Likewise, for ending client credit balances (the money left in accounts after settling trades and fees), the platform recorded $98.8bn, which includes the $3.3bn in insured bank deposit sweeps; these figures boast a 5% increase from 2022 and an equal standing in comparison to June 2023.

