Exclusive: ActivTrades expects record revenues in H1 2020: A talk with CEO Alex Pusco

LeapRate Exclusive: The start of 2020 has been rough for many because of the Coronavirus crisis, but for the online broker ActivTrades this has been the best start of the year in its history. So far, it seems that 2020 is going to be the broker’s most profitable year yet with first half profit surging to £18 million.

Commenting to LeapRate, ActivTrades’ CEO Alex Pusco, stated:

2020 has exceeded our expectations with ActivTrades having its best start to the year in our history. We have seen a jump in the number of clients and the successful launch of the ActivTrader platform, which is now widely used by our traders. Moreover, volatility’s dramatic return to markets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has helped boost revenue to £30 million, more than three times the £8 million recorded in the same period last year and already well ahead of the £20.6 million we recorded in the whole of 2019. Similarly, 2020 is on track to be our most profitable year yet with first half profit surging to £18 million.

LR: Have you done anything differently to last year to explain such a dramatic rise in both top and bottom lines?