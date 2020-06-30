TraderEvolution integrates with Borsa Istanbul

Multi-market online trading platform provider TraderEvolution has just announced that it is now offering connectivity to Borsa İstanbul, enabling access to all equities and derivatives traded on the exchange.
The multi-market offering delivered by TraderEvolution has integrated both market data and order routing with Borsa Istanbul.
CEO of TraderEvolution, Roman Nalivayko, commented on the news:
We are very proud to have successfully integrated our trading platform with Borsa Istanbul. This milestone underpins our commitment to deliver a true multi-market platform to the online trading industry.
Every customer using the trading platform who wants to get connected to the Istanbul stock exchange can with our platform get instant access to market data and trade delivery. There is no need for the development or integration of any APIs as our product is ready to connect out of the box,” Nalivayko elaborated.
Alpogan Sabri Erdogan, Executive Vice President at Borsa İstanbul, added:
Positioning itself as a regional hub for investment in the effort of creating financial center in İstanbul, Borsa İstanbul invests heavily to improve its technology and accessibility of its markets. To reach this goal, Borsa İstanbul is not only expanding its colocation area to facilitate greater number of customers but also is trying to make Borsa İstanbul’s market available to end-client platforms to reach more investors worldwide.
Trader Evolution’s integration helps our existing and potential investors to access to our market and data secure and easy way.” he concluded.