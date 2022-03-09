Integral makes IntegralFX service available in Singapore’s SG1 data center

FX technology provider Integral revealed today its IntegralFX service is now available in Singapore’s SG1 data center. The cloud-based SaaS FX workflow platform delivers a complete eFX system to banks, brokers and other market participants for their internal traders and external customers.
With this move, Integral became the first complete cloud-based FX workflow SaaS platform in the SG1 data center. Local clients can benefit from the ability to deploy pricing engines, algos, connectivity, and distribution tools immediately.
Integral’s announcement follows its distribution agreement with CMC Market Connect, revealed last month. Earlier last year, GoDoFX selected Integral for FX & CFD trading technology.
We’re delighted to be able to offer IntegralFX locally in SG1 and extending the many benefits of our FX workflow technology to the growing buy-side in Singapore, the 3rd largest FX center globally. Due to the modular nature of our cloud-based SaaS technology, clients can take individual components or together as a full stack to meet their exact needs. Making IntegralFX available locally underpins our commitment to Singapore and wider Asian region.
Lim Cheng Khai, Executive Director of Financial Markets Development Department at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said:
Our strategic initiative to build Singapore to become the e-trading and price discovery centre for Asia is gaining momentum and we’re delighted that Integral is launching its SaaS service in Singapore. The high concentration of regional buy-side players looking for better connectivity & e-trading solutions is growing and we’re very pleased to welcome a global technology player to help support the growth of financial services locally.
