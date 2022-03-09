Integral makes IntegralFX service available in Singapore’s SG1 data center

FX technology provider Integral revealed today its IntegralFX service is now available in Singapore’s SG1 data center. The cloud-based SaaS FX workflow platform delivers a complete eFX system to banks, brokers and other market participants for their internal traders and external customers.

With this move, Integral became the first complete cloud-based FX workflow SaaS platform in the SG1 data center. Local clients can benefit from the ability to deploy pricing engines, algos, connectivity, and distribution tools immediately.

Integral’s announcement follows its distribution agreement with CMC Market Connect, revealed last month. Earlier last year, GoDoFX selected Integral for FX & CFD trading technology.