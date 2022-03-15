TP ICAP sees 81% fall in 2021 profits, its revenue remains resilient

Inter-deal broker TP ICAP has released its financial results for 2021. The profit for the year fell 81.4% at £24 million, compared to the previous year’s £129 million.

The basic earnings per share of TP ICAP fell to 0.7 pence from 15.4 pence in 2020.

However, the broker’s revenue of the twelve months showed resilience as it stood at £1.86 billion, nearly 4% higher than 2020’s £1.79 billion. Liquidnet brought in in £159 million in revenue for the company following its acquisition, finalised in March 2021.

Excluding Liquidnet’s revenue of £159 million, the Group’s revenue was 1% lower than the prior year, in line with guidance.