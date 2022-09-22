Michael Levine joins Tools for Brokers as VP of Sales UK

I am very pleased to join the TFB family. We have a wonderful team in place, and I am very much looking forward to this growth venture together.

Levine joins the London-based UK office. His new role will have him work closely with other team members and build relationships with key clients and regional partners.

Technology provider for retail brokers and hedge funds Tools for Brokers today announced that it has appointed Michael Levine as the company’s Vice President of Sales UK.

To his new position at TFB, Levine brings more than a decade of experience in the financial sales market, working with large enterprises and helping build and expand sales teams.

Albina Zhdanova, the COO at TFB, said:

I am very excited to have Michael on our team. His knowledge, background, and skills will benefit the company and I am sure we are offering Michael the opportunity to achieve his goals.

The new hire is in line with the TFB is focus on strengthening its position in the UK market and growing regional sales.

Levine’s responsibilities will also include looking after the MENA region, working closely with key clients and partners, and helping the company grow its presence in the market.