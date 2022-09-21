Match-Trade Technologies and Sumsub partner to streamline KYC for Forex Brokers

Technology provider for forex and crypto brokers, Match-Trade Technologies, today announced its partnership with global verification platform Sumsub to make KYC processes easier and more reliable for Forex brokers in the company’s custom Client Office CRM.

The identity verification platform protects against digital fraud and helps businesses stay compliant.

With the integration of Sumsub, brokers using Match-Trade’s Client Office CRM cam run automatic KYC. The new services includes verification of identity documents, addresses, telephone numbers, and emails. Furthermore, the platform performs checks if the entered data appears on sanction lists or any other records that indicate potential red flags.