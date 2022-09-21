Match-Trade Technologies and Sumsub partner to streamline KYC for Forex Brokers

Technology provider for forex and crypto brokers, Match-Trade Technologies, today announced its partnership with global verification platform Sumsub to make KYC processes easier and more reliable for Forex brokers in the company’s custom Client Office CRM.
The identity verification platform protects against digital fraud and helps businesses stay compliant.
With the integration of Sumsub, brokers using Match-Trade’s Client Office CRM cam run automatic KYC. The new services includes verification of identity documents, addresses, telephone numbers, and emails. Furthermore, the platform performs checks if the entered data appears on sanction lists or any other records that indicate potential red flags.
Jacek Czarniawski, Head of Product at Match-Trade Technologies, said:
We develop our solutions with Broker’s daily operations in mind. That’s why we chose to work with Sumsub. Thanks to the integration with their verification platform, Brokers using our CRM can easily onboard new clients. The KYC process is now effortless, making traders more likely to go through it and start trading without delay. No involvement of the Broker is needed.
The entire KYC process is fully automated, providing traders with instant feedback on whether the provided information can be verified. In the case where it cannot be verified, the traders receive instructions on what they need to submit.
Jacob Sever, Co-founder and Chief Compliance Officer at Sumsub, added:
Partnering with Match-Trade Technologies brings us an exciting opportunity to enhance our experience in the international trading industry, and we are very glad to be trusted by a company with a truly global portfolio. We believe that our top-notch verification products will help to ensure seamless onboarding procedure for trading and crypto-market platform clients, to fight fraud and meet compliance standards in any market they are willing to operate.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.