RoboForex expands access to multi-asset investment platform R Trader in Belarus

The international broker RoboForex announced enabling access to its multi-asset platform R Trader for the company’s clients based in the Republic of Belarus. The National Forex center Belarus granted the company the corresponding permission to use the platform in April.
Currently, users of the platform can invest through the demo and real accounts with base currencies of USD and EUR. The minimum first deposit for initial investment in R Trader is 100 USD or its equivalent in other currencies. The maximum leverage permitted is 1:20. RoboForex clients can also choose from the netting or hedging position accounting model for their accounts and join the Affiliate program.
R Trader is a multi-asset investment platform where users can connect through a web terminal. The platform offers its investors over 10,000 financial instruments, including base assets on stocks of of American, German and Russian companies, foreign currency pairs, stock indices, metals, commodities, and other instruments.
The extended functionality of R Trader allows users to invest right from the charts, monitor “Level 2 market depth”, add instruments to Watchlists and place Trailing Stop orders, which are executed on the server with no need for leaving your home PC on. The web platform also offers a free built-in and easy to use Strategy builder, which helps to create, run and backtest investment strategies in a matter of minutes.
Andrei Dziarnovich, CEO RoboForex BY commented:
We’re very pleased to offer our clients one of the best and most advanced investment platforms in the industry. R Trader has both a wide range of investment instruments and enhanced functionality, which allows investors to gain real high-quality experience. First of all, the platform will be interesting to those who invest in stocks, the number of which in the platform exceeds 10,000. The commission is one of the lowest in the market.
Also, there are ETFs, Indices, and other assets. A user-friendly interface, high order execution speed, competitive investment conditions – all this might be really interesting to our clients and we hope that they will duly appreciate opportunities R Trader has to offer.