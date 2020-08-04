RoboForex expands access to multi-asset investment platform R Trader in Belarus

The international broker RoboForex announced enabling access to its multi-asset platform R Trader for the company’s clients based in the Republic of Belarus. The National Forex center Belarus granted the company the corresponding permission to use the platform in April.

Currently, users of the platform can invest through the demo and real accounts with base currencies of USD and EUR. The minimum first deposit for initial investment in R Trader is 100 USD or its equivalent in other currencies. The maximum leverage permitted is 1:20. RoboForex clients can also choose from the netting or hedging position accounting model for their accounts and join the Affiliate program.

R Trader is a multi-asset investment platform where users can connect through a web terminal. The platform offers its investors over 10,000 financial instruments, including base assets on stocks of of American, German and Russian companies, foreign currency pairs, stock indices, metals, commodities, and other instruments.