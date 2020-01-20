LeapRate
MetaQuotes launches MT5 Certification Program for brokers

Platforms January 20, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Forex trading platform developer MetaQuotes has just announced that it has launched a Meta Trader 5 Certification Program for brokers. The exams aim to assist brokerage companies in assessing their employees’ skills and encouraging them to broaden their knowledge.

MetaQuotes has created tests to check and verify the most extensive and in-depth knowledge related to its products.

Three certification types are currently available:

  • MetaTrader 5 Administrator — for platform administrators
  • MetaTrader 5 Manager — for client managers
  • MetaTrader 5 Dealer — for specialists who manage trading operations

The exam consists of two stages:

  1. First stage is an 80-question online test and a video interview with MetaQuotes representatives. In order to pass the test, the applicant must study all available information concerning the platform operation, including articles and documentation. A video interview follows after the online test in order to exclude cheating completely.
  2. Once passed both, the user will receive an official confirmation on platform administration, platform administration and customer service skills, as well as on the ability to perform other related tasks, as required for working in a brokerage company. Each certificate has a unique 12-digit ID, which can be used to verify the certificate authenticity.

All certification types are available in MetaQuotes’ official App Store.

