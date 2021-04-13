Menu

IS Prime adds MT5 to White Label offering

Platforms April 13, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


IS Prime, has just announced adding MT5 to its White Label solutions to provide retail FX brokers with more choices.

This new addition further expands IS Prime’s White Label offering, which also includes MT4 and IS Prime’s White Label, Terminus. The company’s offering is made up of back office and risk systems as well as a full broker package from IS Risk Analytics including bridge services.

Jonathan Brewer, Managing Partner at IS Prime commented:

Jonathan Brewer, IS Prime
Jonathan Brewer

We have added MT5 in response to client demand and an increasing market interest in multi-asset trading.

We have recently bolstered our start-up broker offering, with discounts available to brokerage firms in their first year of operations, and we believe that our MT5 White Label will be a particularly welcome addition for these early stage brokers. We are also seeing interest from more established brokers worldwide.

IS Prime
Share via

 

IS Prime provides its clients with full-service brokerage and execution. As a Prime of Prime, the company offers aggregated pricing mainly provided by Tier one institutions and settled through the group’s bank Prime brokers. IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets, which also includes regulated by the SFC, IS Prime Hong Kong and risk management specialist, IS Risk Analytics.

As a result of a developing client base of asset managers and FX hedge funds, IS Prime recently launched a new risk system and trading GUI alongside trading technology company, Reactive Markets.

Earlier in February, Daniel Lewis and Jodie Barrett joined IS Prime institutional  sales team

Related News

X
HonorFX adds MetaTrader 5 platform to its offering…PlatformsTo meet local requirements, HonorFX offers region-specific products and services such as swap-free Islamic accounts for traders from the Middle East. …

IS Prime adds MT5 to White Label offering

0
Send this to a friend