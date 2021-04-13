IS Prime adds MT5 to White Label offering

IS Prime, has just announced adding MT5 to its White Label solutions to provide retail FX brokers with more choices.
This new addition further expands IS Prime’s White Label offering, which also includes MT4 and IS Prime’s White Label, Terminus. The company’s offering is made up of back office and risk systems as well as a full broker package from IS Risk Analytics including bridge services.
Jonathan Brewer, Managing Partner at IS Prime commented:
We have added MT5 in response to client demand and an increasing market interest in multi-asset trading.
We have recently bolstered our start-up broker offering, with discounts available to brokerage firms in their first year of operations, and we believe that our MT5 White Label will be a particularly welcome addition for these early stage brokers. We are also seeing interest from more established brokers worldwide.