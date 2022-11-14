IS Prime adds Sandeep Nanuwan to its Agency Execution team

Steffy Bogdanova
November 14, 2022 9:45 am

FCA-regulated brokerage firm, IS Prime, today announced that Sandeep Nanuwan has joined its Agency Execution team from NatWest Markets.

At IS Prime, which is part of ISAM Capital Markets, his focus will be on institutional sales to banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

Throughout his career, Nanuwan has worked in client services, as well as operational roles. He has mostly worked from London, but also with secondments in Hong Kong and India.

Most recently, Nanuwan worked at NatWest Markets, where he spent more than three years in FX Prime Brokerage in client services. He has also held operational roles at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.

IS Prime hires Sandeep Nanuwan

Sandeep Nanuwan commented:

Sandeep Nanuwan, IS Prime

Sandeep Nanuwan

I have worked with IS Prime for a number of years and have always been impressed by their professionalism and transparency. I have also followed the fast growth of the business and could see how I could add value and drive further growth by leveraging my network. The people and culture in a business are very important to me and IS Prime ticks all the boxes for my next career move.

In his new role at IS Prime, Nanuwan will report to Barry Flanigan, Head of Liquidity and Distribution.

Barry Flanigan said:

Barry Flanigan, IS Prime

Barry Flanigan

Sandeep brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this department, and with our success over the past 12 months, we wanted to maintain momentum by expanding the team. We’re delighted to have added someone who shares our values of integrity, hard work and professionalism.

IS Prime’s Agency Execution service use Prime of Prime’s strong relationships with top tier banks while also making use of the technology resources of ISAM’s hedge fund business. ISAM provides a deep, anonymous, customised liquidity solution with competitively priced liquidity from the major market making banks, non-bank LPs and selected ECNs to mid-tier and smaller banks, hedge funds, asset managers and voice traders.

Earlier this year, IS Prime appointed Ben Robinson from Finalto as Head of Marketing.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: