IS Prime adds Sandeep Nanuwan to its Agency Execution team

I have worked with IS Prime for a number of years and have always been impressed by their professionalism and transparency. I have also followed the fast growth of the business and could see how I could add value and drive further growth by leveraging my network. The people and culture in a business are very important to me and IS Prime ticks all the boxes for my next career move.
In his new role at IS Prime, Nanuwan will report to Barry Flanigan, Head of Liquidity and Distribution.
Barry Flanigan said:
Barry Flanigan
Sandeep brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this department, and with our success over the past 12 months, we wanted to maintain momentum by expanding the team. We’re delighted to have added someone who shares our values of integrity, hard work and professionalism.
IS Prime’s Agency Execution service use Prime of Prime’s strong relationships with top tier banks while also making use of the technology resources of ISAM’s hedge fund business. ISAM provides a deep, anonymous, customised liquidity solution with competitively priced liquidity from the major market making banks, non-bank LPs and selected ECNs to mid-tier and smaller banks, hedge funds, asset managers and voice traders.
