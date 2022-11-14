IS Prime adds Sandeep Nanuwan to its Agency Execution team

FCA-regulated brokerage firm, IS Prime, today announced that Sandeep Nanuwan has joined its Agency Execution team from NatWest Markets.

At IS Prime, which is part of ISAM Capital Markets, his focus will be on institutional sales to banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

Throughout his career, Nanuwan has worked in client services, as well as operational roles. He has mostly worked from London, but also with secondments in Hong Kong and India.

Most recently, Nanuwan worked at NatWest Markets, where he spent more than three years in FX Prime Brokerage in client services. He has also held operational roles at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.