IS Prime and Reactive Markets deliver new Multi-Asset and Trading Risk System

As a result of a developing client base of asset managers and FX hedge funds, IS Prime has now launched a new risk system and trading GUI alongside trading technology company, Reactive Markets.

IS Prime offers its users full-service brokerage and is an FCA-regulated Prime of Prime. Its service sources aggregated pricing from Tier one institutions, settled via the firm’s bank Prime brokers. It is part of ISAM Capital Markets, which also includes IS Prime Hong Kong and IS Risk Analytics.

The new functionality will enable clients to access vital trade analytics, including latency and slippage statistics. This will enhance client ability to trade effectively and efficiently on IS Prime’s liquidity. The recently announced system will also mean that clients can now combine technical analysis, indices, charting, position management, cryptocurrencies and precious metals, and risk management and trading across FX.