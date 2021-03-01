IS Prime and Reactive Markets deliver new Multi-Asset and Trading Risk System

As a result of a developing client base of asset managers and FX hedge funds, IS Prime has now launched a new risk system and trading GUI alongside trading technology company, Reactive Markets.
IS Prime offers its users full-service brokerage and is an FCA-regulated Prime of Prime. Its service sources aggregated pricing from Tier one institutions, settled via the firm’s bank Prime brokers. It is part of ISAM Capital Markets, which also includes IS Prime Hong Kong and IS Risk Analytics.
The new functionality will enable clients to access vital trade analytics, including latency and slippage statistics. This will enhance client ability to trade effectively and efficiently on IS Prime’s liquidity. The recently announced system will also mean that clients can now combine technical analysis, indices, charting, position management, cryptocurrencies and precious metals, and risk management and trading across FX.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Barry Flanigan, Head of Distribution and Liquidity, IS said:
Our partnership with Reactive Markets enables us to provide a seamless user experience and expand into new asset classes. It is a great addition to our offering.
Jonathan Brewer, Managing Partner at IS Prime said:
This is a significant strategic development for IS Prime, enabling us to expand our ever growing number of FX hedge fund and asset manager clients in addition to providing an enhanced offering for our existing client base of banks, brokers and professional traders. It further cements our position as a global market leading Prime of Prime.
IS Prime has paired up with Reactive Markets to deliver the new service. Reactive Markets specialises in ultra-low latency price streaming for Digital and FX Markets, having built a comprehensive streaming network to aid scaling in effective liquidity allocation over UI and API for brokers, banks, and market makers. This partnership uses features of Terminus (IS Prime’s back office portal), to enable clients to manage risk in a convenient and streamlined manner, compatible with both desktops and mobile apps.
Phil Morris, Co-Founder, Reactive Markets said:
Reactive Markets is delighted to be partnering with a market leader like IS Prime as we roll out Crossfire, our cloud-based high performance trader desktop. It’s been a privilege to work with the IS Prime team whose input has been invaluable in helping us build our functionally rich multi-asset trading and analytics UI.