iS Prime sees £16.2 million pre-tax profit in FY22

iS Prime, part of iSAM Securities today released its results for the financial year 2022, ending in June 2022.
The FCA-regulated brokerage and execution services provider reported £35 million of turnover for the year and pre-tax profits of £16.2 million.
The official announcement noted that the London-headquartered firm released last year’s accounts on a 15-month period and comparisons cannot be made.
In contrast to a comparable 12-month period, iS Prime’s end-of-year 2022 results indicate a rise in revenue by £3.5 million, which represents an 11% increase year on year. The company’s financial statement remains robust, boasting cash reserves of nearly £37 million.
iS Prime’s financials reveal another very successful year, with our revenue increase resulting from a combination of higher volumes and client acquisition. We continue to invest in our people and products in order to maintain our position as a global market leader, with a focus on transparency, integrity and a client-centric approach.
Lowe added that IS Prime plans to evolve the business over the next year and drive further growth for the company, as well as for its clients.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.