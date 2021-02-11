Daniel Lewis and Jodie Barrett join IS Prime sales team

IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets, has expanded its institutional sales team with the appointments of Daniel Lewis and Jodie Barrett.
Daniel Lewis joins the FCA regulated Prime of Prime from ATFX UK where was he served as a Relationship Manager. Before that, he spent two years as a Corporate Trader at Firma Foreign Exchange. Jodie Barrett joins the team from technology specialist, Pirum.
Paul Jackson, Sales Director, IS Prime commented:
Over the last financial year, as reported when we released our results, IS Prime virtually doubled its turnover in Europe and saw major growth in Asia and the Middle East. Since then, we have continued to expand across all regions. We have invested in growing our sales team in order to facilitate the increased demand for our services and to maximise opportunities for further growth.
Daniel and Jodie both have a proven track record in forging strong client relationships and we are delighted to welcome them to the IS Prime team.