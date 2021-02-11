Daniel Lewis and Jodie Barrett join IS Prime sales team

IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets, has expanded its institutional sales team with the appointments of Daniel Lewis and Jodie Barrett.

Daniel Lewis joins the FCA regulated Prime of Prime from ATFX UK where was he served as a Relationship Manager. Before that, he spent two years as a Corporate Trader at Firma Foreign Exchange. Jodie Barrett joins the team from technology specialist, Pirum.

Paul Jackson, Sales Director, IS Prime commented: