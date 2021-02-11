Menu

Daniel Lewis and Jodie Barrett join IS Prime sales team

Executives February 11, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets, has expanded its institutional sales team with the appointments of Daniel Lewis and Jodie Barrett.

Daniel Lewis joins the FCA regulated Prime of Prime from ATFX UK where was he served as a Relationship Manager. Before that, he spent two years as a Corporate Trader at Firma Foreign Exchange. Jodie Barrett joins the team from technology specialist, Pirum.

Paul Jackson, Sales Director, IS Prime commented:

Paul Jackson, IS Prime
Paul Jackson
Source: LinkedIn

Over the last financial year, as reported when we released our results, IS Prime virtually doubled its turnover in Europe and saw major growth in Asia and the Middle East. Since then, we have continued to expand across all regions. We have invested in growing our sales team in order to facilitate the increased demand for our services and to maximise opportunities for further growth.

Daniel and Jodie both have a proven track record in forging strong client relationships and we are delighted to welcome them to the IS Prime team.

IS Prime
Daniel Lewis said:

Daniel Lewis, IS Prime
Daniel Lewis

IS Prime has an excellent reputation worldwide and an impressive track record as a market-leading Prime of Prime. This is a great opportunity for me and a natural next step in my career. My broad range of experience in the brokerage industry gives me the market knowledge and relationships to help IS Prime continue to drive its business forward.

Jodie Barrett added:

Jodie Barrett, IS Prime
Jodie Barrett

I am excited to have joined such a dynamic, fast growing firm and to be playing a role in their continued growth by selling IS Prime’s customisable liquidity, technology and risk services.

IS Prime offers full service brokerage and execution and provides aggregated pricing sourced from Tier one institutions, settled through the group’s bank Prime brokers. ISAM Capital Markets also includes IS Prime Hong Kong (regulated by the SFC) and risk management specialist, IS Risk Analytics.

