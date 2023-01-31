iS Prime co-founders Raj Sitlani and Jonathan Brewer leave the company

Jonathan and I achieved what we set out to do – to create an outstanding, highly professional, technology driven company – and we are very proud of what we have achieved. We would like to thank iSAM, our employees and our clients for their incredible support and loyalty over the last eight years.
Jonathan Brewer, who was also Commercial Director of iSAM Securities added:
Both Raj and I are ready to focus on the next chapters in our lives. The time is right for the very talented team at iSAM to take the business forwards, and we wish them all every success.
Roy Sher, Managing Director, iSAM stated that going forward, the company will increase its investment technology and staff, putting its clients first.
Sher said:
Raj & Jonathan have been instrumental in growing the business and building the team which is now over 50 people. For our clients and teams at iS Prime, iS Risk and iS Prime Hong Kong, it is business as usual. We will be increasing our investment in our technology and staff, putting our clients first as we drive the business forwards to maintain our market leadership position.
