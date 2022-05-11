IS Prime hires Finalto’s Head of Marketing Ben Robinson

IS Prime, part of the ISAM Capital Markets Group, today revealed the appointment of Ben Robinson as Head of Marketing. Robinson joins the company from Finalto where he served as Head of Marketing & Digital for the last three years.
Robinson has more than 12 years of marketing experience. Before he was in Finalto, he led up the digital marketing function at global B2B, as well as B2C firms, such as Zellis, Jessops, Robert Walters and Casio. He has experience in aligning sales and marketing strategies and a strong focus on marketing analytics to drive brand awareness and growth.
Head of Marketing at IS Prime
The newly created position at the FCA-regulated full service brokerage and execution provider IS Prime will have Robinson lead IS Prime’s marketing and brand strategy. His focus will be on global communications, events and digital marketing, raising the profile of the fast growth Prime of Prime amongst brokers, hedge funds and asset managers. Robinson will report directly to Raj Sitlani, Managing Director, ISAM Capital Markets.
Ben brings significant marketing expertise and extensive industry knowledge to IS Prime and we are thrilled he has chosen to join our firm. This is a newly created role – our first in-house marketing position – reflecting the growth of the firm and our ongoing commitment to investing in the best people in our industry across all functions.
Ben Robinson added:
IS Prime is a global market leader and it is great to join such a dynamic and driven business. I am looking forward to bringing my expertise and experience to this role and building a progressive, best in class marketing function that provides tangible value to the company.
London-headquartered company recently released its financial results for 2021, reporting a turnover of £37.9 million for the year.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.