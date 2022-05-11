IS Prime hires Finalto’s Head of Marketing Ben Robinson

IS Prime, part of the ISAM Capital Markets Group, today revealed the appointment of Ben Robinson as Head of Marketing. Robinson joins the company from Finalto where he served as Head of Marketing & Digital for the last three years.

Robinson has more than 12 years of marketing experience. Before he was in Finalto, he led up the digital marketing function at global B2B, as well as B2C firms, such as Zellis, Jessops, Robert Walters and Casio. He has experience in aligning sales and marketing strategies and a strong focus on marketing analytics to drive brand awareness and growth.