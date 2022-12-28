FX Back Office integrates with Match-Trader platform

CRM software for forex brokers FX Back Office has integrated with Match-Trade Technologies’s platform Match-Trader.
FX Back Office offers its clients a complete technological ecosystem for forex brokers seeking to manage their customer relationships. The company is constantly improving its systems and expanding its list of integrated trading platforms, payment service providers, etc.
Jacek Czarniawski, Head of Product Development at Match-Trade Technologies, said:
Jacek Czarniawski
Our collaboration with FX Back Office Tech goes back to 2021 when they integrated our processing technology, Match2Pay, into their CRM. Now they have also decided to offer their clients the Match-Trader trading platform. As Match-Trader is an open ecosystem, the integration process was very straightforward and took only a week and a half. We are happy that such an established forex provider trusts our technology. This integration is a significant step towards the expansion of our platform.
The integration allows brokers using FX Back Office services with offer their clients the Match-Trader platform. Earlier this year, Match-Trade Technologies launched Match-Trader full server solution offer. Brokers can easily integrate the solution into their current setup. The integration provides traders with multiplatform support and more flexibility in their offerings.
Vasily Sokolov, Chief Technology Officer at FX Back Office Tech, added:
Vasily Sokolov Source: LinkedIn
We’re delighted to be working with Match-Trade Technologies. Match-Trader is one of the most powerful platforms in the trading business, and we’re happy to be able to offer it to every brokerage using our CRM and back office tools. Ever since we’ve worked with Jacek and his team, we’ve been planning to integrate Match-Trader with our system. We’re sure that our clients and their traders will benefit from this award-winning platform.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.