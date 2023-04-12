Clearstream creates new bank in Luxembourg for institutional fund investors

Global post-trading services provider Clearstream has created a new bank in Luxembourg – Clearstream Fund Centre S.A.
Deutsche Börse’s subsidiary highlighted in its Wednesday statement that the new entity operates under a commercial banking licence and is dedicated to serving institutional fund investors.
Philippe Seyll, CEO of Clearstream Fund Centre S.A., said:
It is at the heart of Clearstream’s mission to support the wealth management and banking community with best-in-class execution services, efficient distribution management, state-of-the-art technology and data solutions. The creation of Clearstream Fund Centre S.A. is a strong testimonial to our client dedication as well as to Luxembourg as our home and important financial centre.