Clearstream creates new bank in Luxembourg for institutional fund investors

Steffy Bogdanova
April 12, 2023 3:41 pm

Global post-trading services provider Clearstream has created a new bank in Luxembourg – Clearstream Fund Centre S.A.

Deutsche Börse’s subsidiary highlighted in its Wednesday statement that the new entity operates under a commercial banking licence and is dedicated to serving institutional fund investors.

Philippe Seyll, CEO of Clearstream Fund Centre S.A., said:

It is at the heart of Clearstream’s mission to support the wealth management and banking community with best-in-class execution services, efficient distribution management, state-of-the-art technology and data solutions. The creation of Clearstream Fund Centre S.A. is a strong testimonial to our client dedication as well as to Luxembourg as our home and important financial centre.

According to the official announcement, the recently established banking firm will cater to Clearstream‘s fund execution enterprise, Vestima, reputed as the world’s most extensive fund-processing platform, with access to 230,000 funds in 50 markets. It has acquired a commercial banking permit through the new banking platform.

Furthermore, the bank will facilitate the fund distribution platform Fund Center, connecting global asset managers and fund houses with distribution partners, rendering access to 72,000 funds.

