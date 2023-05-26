Deutsche Börse discloses terms and conditions on SimCorp acquisition

Deutsche Börse AG has taken a significant step in the acquisition of SimCorp A/S, global provider of investment management solutions. Following the approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Danish FSA), the German stock exchange operator has made the Offer Document public, providing the terms and conditions of the deal.

As per the takeover agreement, Deutsche Börse will acquire all shares of SimCorp A/S (excluding treasury shares) in an all-cash transaction at a rate of DKK 735.0 per share. This development follows a definitive agreement between Deutsche Börse and SimCorp on 27th April 2023, which represents a significant milestone in the strategic expansion plans of the German exchange.