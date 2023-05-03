Deutsche Börse Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover down 39% MoM in April

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €85.62 billion in turnover in April 2023, the company has reported. The numbers dropped 38.9% from the previous month’s €140.21 billion.

On a yearly basis, the cash market turnover fell 33.9% from April 2022.

Last month Xetra registered €83.18 billion of the turnover (March 2023: €136.42 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €4.62 billion (March 2023: €5.93 billion).