Deutsche Börse Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover down 39% MoM in April

Steffy Bogdanova
May 3, 2023 11:27 am

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €85.62 billion in turnover in April 2023, the company has reported. The numbers dropped 38.9% from the previous month’s €140.21 billion.

On a yearly basis, the cash market turnover fell 33.9% from April 2022.

Last month Xetra registered €83.18 billion of the turnover (March 2023: €136.42 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €4.62 billion (March 2023: €5.93 billion).

Deutsche Börse

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in March 2023 came in at €2.44 billion (March 2023: €3.79 billion).

Last month, Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €71.66 billion and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €12.48 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.69 billion, certificates €0.75 billion and funds brought in €0.03 billion.

SAP SE was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €3.70 billion. Lufthansa AG l led the MDAX with €652.21 million and the Software AG led the SDAX index with €336.20 million. The ISHS CORE DAX UC.ETF EOA recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €511.22 million.

Xetra Frankfurt Total
Equities 70.74 0.92 71.66
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 12.36 0.12 12.48
Bonds 0.69 0.69
Funds 0.03 0.03
Other Instruments 0.08 0.67 0.75
Apr ‘23 in total 83.18 2.44 85.62
Mar ‘23 in total 136.42 3.79 140.21
Apr ‘22 in total 126.53 2.93 129.46

Deutsche Börse recently announced the acquisition of SimCorp, a provider of investment management solutions, for €3.9 billion. The German markets operator also released its first quarter trading updated, reporting a a 16% jump in net revenues.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: