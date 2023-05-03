Deutsche Börse Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover down 39% MoM in April

Last month, Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €71.66 billion and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €12.48 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.69 billion, certificates €0.75 billion and funds brought in €0.03 billion.
SAP SE was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €3.70 billion. Lufthansa AG l led the MDAX with €652.21 million and the Software AG led the SDAX index with €336.20 million. The ISHS CORE DAX UC.ETF EOA recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €511.22 million.
Xetra
Frankfurt
Total
Equities
70.74
0.92
71.66
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
12.36
0.12
12.48
Bonds
–
0.69
0.69
Funds
–
0.03
0.03
Other Instruments
0.08
0.67
0.75
Apr ‘23 in total
83.18
2.44
85.62
Mar ‘23 in total
136.42
3.79
140.21
Apr ‘22 in total
126.53
2.93
129.46
Deutsche Börse recently announced the acquisition of SimCorp, a provider of investment management solutions, for €3.9 billion. The German markets operator also released its first quarter trading updated, reporting a a 16% jump in net revenues.
