Bolsa Descentralizada de Valores de Venezuela securities exchange is added to MT5

Using the MetaTrader 5 platform, we will be able to internationalize the high yield securities issued by BDVE.

Bolsa Descentralizada de Valores de Venezuela securities exchange (BDVE) revealed that it now offers the derivatives market gateway to clients using MetaTrader 5. The exchange’s offer includes derivatives issued by foreign and national regulated entities, such as standardized Total Return Swaps (TRS), Futures and Options contracts.

The benefits for exchange partners having MetaTrader 5 include BDVE’s liquidity in all assets, by connecting to its gateway for USD 100 per month and a minimum deposit of USD 5000.The exchange can also provide support for structuring and listing of foreign or national securities and give a regulated umbrella to commonly unregulated financial assets.

Regulated by SUNAVAL, Bolsa Descentralizada de Valores de Venezuela offers trading in exchange rates, commodities, financial indexes, foreign and national stocks, foreign and national fixed income securities and alternative assets, such as investment certificates on live stock.