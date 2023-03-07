MetaTrader 4 and 5 return to the Apple AppStore

Forex and CFDs trading platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 have returned to the Apple App Store.
The Cyrpus-based fintech software developer MetaQuotes revealed yesterday that it has gone through a lengthy process with Apple providing extended explanations surrounding operational technicalities to the technology manufacturer and further insights.
Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes, commented
We are happy that the situation has been resolved and we managed to find an understanding with Apple. Our company respects the requirements of any marketplace and always strives to meet them. We feel responsible to our users and therefore we did our best to provide clarifications on the issues raised from Apple in a timely manner. I also want to thank the traders, brokers and media, who actively showed their support.