MetaTrader 4 and 5 return to the Apple AppStore

We are happy that the situation has been resolved and we managed to find an understanding with Apple. Our company respects the requirements of any marketplace and always strives to meet them. We feel responsible to our users and therefore we did our best to provide clarifications on the issues raised from Apple in a timely manner. I also want to thank the traders, brokers and media, who actively showed their support.

The Cyrpus-based fintech software developer MetaQuotes revealed yesterday that it has gone through a lengthy process with Apple providing extended explanations surrounding operational technicalities to the technology manufacturer and further insights.

The trading apps were suddenly de-listed from the online mobile store in September last year but the reasons for the removal were not disclosed. However, there were speculations that Apple was concerned that offshore fraudsters were making use of the MT4 and MT5 apps.

MetaQuotes announced that the matter has now been resolved and the iOS applications have returned to the Apple Store and are now available for download.