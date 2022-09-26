MT4 and MT5 trading apps taken down from Apple Store

Technology manufacturer Apple has removed forex and CFDs trading platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 from its Apple store.
The de-listing of the apps from the online mobile store has not affected Apple mobile devices users who have already downloaded the apps.
They still have access to their accounts and are able to trade. However, it is likely that they will not be able to get future updates.
The popular trading platforms, created by Cyrpus-based fintech software developer MetaQuotes, are still available on the Goolge Playstore.
The reasons for the removal of the trading apps from the Apple store are still unknown at the time of writing. There have been speculations that since MetaQuotes has originated in Russia, the apps were taken down as part of the Western sanctions against Russia. However, this has not been confirmed and MetaQuotes is based in Limassol, Cyprus.