Forex Weekly Look Back: Oil prices turn negative for the first time in history, Plus500’s CEO steps down

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 20th and 24th April on LeapRate.

US oil prices turned negative for first time in history this week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil for May delivery traded as low as -$40 a barrel, the first time ever that sellers have paid buyers to take oil contracts off their hands. The price recovered to a positive $1.35 by evening in the US, but remains at historic lows due to the combination of crashing global demand and an inadequate production cut commitment from OPEC and its allies. US WTI crude has sunk well below other oil benchmarks as the main storage hub in Oklahoma, which is where contracts for the oil are delivered, is rapidly filling up. June contracts for WTI crude remain above $20 a barrel, while Brent crude June contracts are over $25.

Sterling gained ground, albeit modestly, against other currencies on Wednesday morning. A string of better than expected inflation data painted a rosier image of the British economy than some were bracing for. Today’s gains for the pound follow several consecutive sessions of losses against the euro and the dollar, with the markets seeing positive undertones in the UK March inflation data. Or to put it another way, while the year-on-year inflation at 1.5% isn’t great, at least there were no nasty surprises.

The euro declines compared to all other major currencies during early Thursday trading following the publication of concerning data for Germany, the single currency’s largest economy. The Markit composite PMI, which measures manufacturing and services activity, plunged from 35 points to 17.1, shocking markets with a figure that came in way below market expectations. The plunge in economic activity from the powerhouse of Europe illustrates the scale of the recession sparked by the coronavirus fallout; euro traders should fasten their seatbelts.