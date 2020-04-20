Equiti Capital and Your Bourse announce partnership for Liquidity Distribution

Equiti Capital UK Ltd, the institutional prime brokerage division of the Equiti Group, announced partnering with technology provider, Your Bourse, to expand its liquidity distribution network.
The collaboration gives Equiti Capital access to Your Bourse’s clients using the platform and provides an opportunity to attract new clients seeking to diversify their existing liquidity pool. Depending on their budget and needs, Your Bourse provides its clients with a variety of connectivity options – from Google Cloud in over 20 locations to cross-connects in Equinix data centres (LD5, NY4, NY5, CH1, HK1, TY3 and FR2).
Mitesh Vaghela, Director of Product for Equiti Group, commented:
In an already saturated market, Your Bourse’s commercial approach could be a huge deciding factor for new and existing brokers in adopting their technology. Partnering with Your Bourse aligns well with the Equiti ethos to collaborate with the best solutions available to grow our network.
Your Bourse CEO, Andrey Vedikhin, said:
We are very pleased to become a liquidity distribution partner for Equiti Capital and provide our clients with access to their bespoke liquidity. Our companies have a shared vision of technological advancement and UX-driven development that allows clients to benefit from complex applications via a user-friendly web-based GUI. It is extremely important for us that we offer solutions that meet the business needs and strategy of our clients.
Michael Ayres, Equiti Capital’s Chief Operating Officer, commented:
Our partnership with Your Bourse combines pioneering technology with industry leading liquidity. Andrey and the team pride themselves on attention to detail and offer a bespoke service to clients, which is something Equiti Capital also delivers to our clients.