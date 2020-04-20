Equiti Capital and Your Bourse announce partnership for Liquidity Distribution

Equiti Capital UK Ltd, the institutional prime brokerage division of the Equiti Group, announced partnering with technology provider, Your Bourse, to expand its liquidity distribution network.

The collaboration gives Equiti Capital access to Your Bourse’s clients using the platform and provides an opportunity to attract new clients seeking to diversify their existing liquidity pool. Depending on their budget and needs, Your Bourse provides its clients with a variety of connectivity options – from Google Cloud in over 20 locations to cross-connects in Equinix data centres (LD5, NY4, NY5, CH1, HK1, TY3 and FR2).