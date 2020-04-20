Plus500 CEO Asaf Elimelech steps down, COO David Zruia to take over

Online trading platform Plus500 Chief Executive Officer Asaf Elimelech has resigned from his position. Elimelech has given his 12-month notice and will continue with the company to assist the transition alongside the interim CEO, David Zruia, until a permanent replacement is appointed.

During the 12-minth transitional period Elimelech will serve as a director of certain Group’s subsidiaries.

Chief Operating Officer David Zruia will take the position of interim CEO temporarily along with his existing responsibilities and will join Plus500’s Board until a successor is selected.

The Nomination Committee of the Board have begun the process of appointing a new CEO and will review candidates from inside and outside the company.