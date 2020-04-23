CFH and Gold-I partner for multi-asset liquidity distribution

Through Matrix NET, CFH can provide direct connection to the Fund Manager via FIX API, eliminating the latency of a trading platform. The integration guarantees MT4/5 server handling and reflects the trade(s) and the allocation(s) directly on the investor’s MT4/5 accounts, providing transparency in trading and P/L visibility.

CFH has a comprehensive range of asset classes and was eager to join Gold-i’s Matrix NETwork to expand its distribution to Hedge Funds and Asset Managers worldwide.

Paul Groves, Head of European Sales, CFH said:

As a leading multi-asset Liquidity Provider, with a very competitive and robust offering, we are delighted to be extending our distribution to Gold-i’s high calibre, global network of institutional clients, hedge funds and asset managers. CFH has worked closely with Gold-i for many years and this latest development further cements our partnership. A key driver for joining Gold-i’s Matrix Network was to strengthen our offering for Fund Managers. We acknowledge that a significant number of clients and investors might wish to see their positions and reports in a more familiar platform like MT4 or MT5. Through Matrix NET, CFH is able to enhance its offering, especially to Fund Managers, who will continue having a unique ability to trade using their own sophisticated trading platforms and at the same time, reflect these trades on MT4 or MT5 platforms. This is achieved via various post trade notification and allocation techniques.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented:

CFH has an excellent global reputation and we are very proud to offer their pricing through Gold-i’s Matrix Net. This will add value to our clients and provide them with further choice in a range of asset classes. It also bolsters the long-term partnership between Gold-i and CFH as both firms continue to seek opportunities to extend our client bases beyond the retail broker space.

The CFH and Matrix NET integration caters not only to Fund Managers but also serves their clients and investors, who may prefer to see the full details in a more familiar system, like MT4 or MT5.

CFH sends quotes and orders over the low latency FIX connection directly to the Fund Manager, cutting down on delays. The orders executed with CFH as a Liquidity Provider and sent through this channel, are confirmed back to the trader while Matrix NET communicates with the MT4/5 server and reflects the trade(s) straight on the investor’s MT4/5 accounts.

Matrix Net is an extension of Matrix, Gold-I’s multi-asset liquidity management platform. The platform provides multiple routing and aggregation methods, connecting to more than 70 Liquidity Providers. It supports FX, CFDs and cryptocurrency in a solution, compatible with the Gold-i Crypto Switch.

CFH Clearing is part of TradeTech Group, Playtech plc’s financial division and has more than 600 institutional clients in over 60 countries and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

