Synergy FX revived as Synergy Markets and lead by Christian Dove

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Christian Dove commented:
Synergy has earnt such a great reputation and loyal customer base throughout the past decade because of our commitment in 3 areas. True and actual straight-through processing, absolute transparency and excellent customer service. And now, with the Fintech power of ACY Securities behind us, we are well placed to offer an even higher level of excellence to traders, and that’s something we are very excited about.
Co-founder and Co-director of ACY Securities, Jimmy Ye, stated that Synergy has been an established figure in the Australian FX industry and relaunching it with its founder, Christian Dove, at the helm will add value to the industry.
Jimmy Ye said:
Synergy has been a key part of the Australian FX industry for the past 10 years and is synonymous with integrity, and we are confident that the relaunch of this wonderful brand will benefit the growth and development of the industry as a whole.
Ye added:
Synergy will remain a part of ACY Securities, but it will be run and operated independently by industry great Christian Dove. Christian is the founding father of Synergy and it goes without saying that his vison and passion for Synergy is unparalleled. We are absolutely delighted to have him at the helm.
Dove’s career in the global financial markets covers more than 20 years. Before Synergy FX, he set up, owned and managed Vantage FX in 2008.