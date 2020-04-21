Synergy FX revived as Synergy Markets and lead by Christian Dove

Australian brokerage firm Synergy FX, acquired by ACY Securities in 2018, is now relaunched and rebranded as Synergy Markets.

Synergy Markets opened for clients earlier this week and based on Synergy FX’s good standing in the industry, the rebranded version is expected to do well in the market.

FX veteran Christian Dove, who ran the company from 2011, was asked by ACY Securities, to take the lead. He explained the brokerage firm’s good reputation.