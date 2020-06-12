Forex Weekly Look Back: ATFX reports 37% growth in Q1, CMC Markets launches new Prime Derivatives platform

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 8th and 12th of June on LeapRate.

Global FX broker ATFX released its growth report for the first quarter of 2020 on Thursday. The broker exclusively shared with LeapRate higher revenue earnings for certain product categories. The high trade volumes achieved by ATFX in the first quarter of this year are equal to 41.04% of the volumes achieved across the whole of 2019. Q1 2020 trade volumes increased by 37.03% YoY. The number of total active traders also rose by 62.57%. The results were achieved, in part, due to heightened volatility within global financial markets affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued an order on Monday settling charges against Gain Capital UK Limited for violations in supervision and handling of a customer account managed by an unregistered commodity trading advisor. The watchdog ordered Gain UK to pay a $250,000 civil monetary penalty and to disgorge $241,671 for offering services to US retail forex customers without RFED registration as required by the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations.

Liquidity and white label trading solutions provider, CMC Markets launched its new Prime Derivatives platform. The trading system provides institutional and professional partners in Australia with improved access to thousands of single stock CFDs across Australia, the U.S., Europe and Asia. The new platform allows seamless integration with existing systems like an API integration with trading and market data software Iress Pro and ViewPoint.

Swiss-based retail FX and CFDs broker Dukascopy Bank announced the expansion of its arsenal of funding methods available to clients with the addition of Ether (ETH). The new addition is the second 2nd crypto-currency after the bank launched Bitcoin (BTC) in October 2018. The cryptocurrencies can be used to deposit and withdraw funds from a trading account opened as “crypto-fundable”.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) reported its operating metrics for May 2020. The US online trading services provider’s retail segment metrics continue to fall but less dramatically than the drops the company reported last month. The OTC trading volume for the retail segment fell to $179.3 billion from $188.1 last month, registering a 4.7% MoM decrease. The numbers are also down by 0.6% compared to May last year.

Online service provider for trading CFDs, Plus500 issued a trading update, reporting persistent heightened levels of market volatility. Plus500 reported continued record levels of customer trading activity in the fluctuating market. The Company’s financial and operational KPIs performances remained strong. Group continued to attract significant numbers of new customers and registering increased levels of activity among existing customers. Plus500 trading platform reported 100,574 new customers since the start of Q2, which is already ahead of expectations for the entire quarter and 21.2% more than the 82,951 new customers added in Q1.