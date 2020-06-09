CFTC fines Gain Capital UK nearly $500K for registration and supervision violations

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued an order yesterday settled charges against Gain Capital UK Limited for violations in supervision and handling of a customer account managed by an unregistered commodity trading advisor. The watchdog ordered Gain UK to pay a $250,000 civil monetary penalty and to disgorge $241,671.

The CFTC discovered that between February 2014 and March 2019, Gain UK, operating the group’s retail brands FOREX.com and City Index, offered services to US retail forex customers without RFED registration as required by the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations.