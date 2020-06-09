LeapRate
TrueFX adds Sucden Financial to its clearing member network

Institutional June 9, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


TrueFX, a purpose-built OTC market designed for the buy-side announced the addition of UK-based clearing and liquidity provider Sucden Financial as a TrueFX Clearing Member to provide clients with liquidity access on the network.

The TrueFX Clearing Member network was launched earlier this year and allows buy-side firms direct liquidity access on TrueFX from leading market makers without an intermediary. Clients can chose between clearing through Jefferies FXPB, the central credit counterparty for TrueFX, or open an account with a TCM and gain access.

Wayne Roworth, Co-Head of eFX at Sucden Financial commented:

We are pleased to be joining the TrueFX network as a clearing member and offer our clients access to this service with valuable connectivity to the marketplace. TrueFX is an exciting development for the FX market and we are proud to demonstrate our commitment to this initiative.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral and technology provider for TrueFX said:

LeapRate Exclusive: Integral FX platform and the new Mint Exchange: Harpal Sandhu speaks

Having Sucden Financial join the TrueFX Clearing Member network greatly enhances the offering available to clients and allows TrueFX to service many more segments of the buy-side community. The addition of Sucden Financial to the network is further testament to the network’s compelling value proposition and we are thrilled to have them on board as a clearing member.

