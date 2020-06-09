TrueFX adds Sucden Financial to its clearing member network

TrueFX, a purpose-built OTC market designed for the buy-side announced the addition of UK-based clearing and liquidity provider Sucden Financial as a TrueFX Clearing Member to provide clients with liquidity access on the network.

The TrueFX Clearing Member network was launched earlier this year and allows buy-side firms direct liquidity access on TrueFX from leading market makers without an intermediary. Clients can chose between clearing through Jefferies FXPB, the central credit counterparty for TrueFX, or open an account with a TCM and gain access.