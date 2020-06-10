LMAX Group enables clients to trade outside of market hours with a new Weekend FX service

LMAX Group, the independent operator of institutional execution venues for FX and crypto currency trading, launched a Weekend FX service to enable clients to trade outside of market hours for the first time on institutional grade exchange infrastructure.

The Weekend FX service operates from Friday 17:05 EST to Sunday 17:00 EST when the spot FX market is closed. It will be available through FCA regulated broker LMAX Global.

The new service was introduced in response to high demand from institutional market participants and liquidity providers to trade and hedge FX exposure when the underlying FX market is closed. The launch also comes at a time when important events take place outside of FX market hours, affecting the ability of traders to respond to opportunities. These events have also increased traders’ exposure to geopolitical or structural risks as governments and supranational agencies have sought to respond to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent market crisis.

LMAX Group has clients in 100 different countries. With the new service, the company offers them a way of managing their risk during a closed market and is expected to be a key influence in the long-term growth of the Weekend FX service as the FX industry evolves to a 24/7 traded market.