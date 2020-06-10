CMC Markets’ professional Prime Derivatives platform launches in Australia

Liquidity and white label trading solutions provider, CMC Markets launched its new Prime Derivatives platform. The trading system provides institutional and professional partners in Australia with improved access to thousands of single stock CFDs across Australia, the U.S., Europe and Asia.
The new platform allows seamless integration with existing systems like an API integration with trading and market data software Iress Pro and ViewPoint.
The new Prime Derivatives platform will enable partners to access ASX shares and other stocks in a range of global markets from a single account, trade open and closing auctions and US pre- and post-market and algorithmic orders.
Andrew Wood, Head of Institutional at CMC Markets APAC, said:
We are hearing from our institutional and professional partners that their clients’ expectations are evolving, wanting access to a greater number of markets, products and also data and new technology that will help them execute trades more effectively and successfully.
The Prime Derivatives platform provides our partners with direct access to primary exchanges, Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) and other markets through a system that can easily plug into their existing network.
Built to meet the requirements of professional traders, small funds and proprietary trading firms, the new platform provides a range of flexible and easy-to-use orders so traders can better manage their trade entry, exit and risk across multiple assets and multiple markets.