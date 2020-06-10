LeapRate
Menu
Menu

CMC Markets’ professional Prime Derivatives platform launches in Australia

Platforms June 10, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Liquidity and white label trading solutions provider, CMC Markets launched its new Prime Derivatives platform. The trading system provides institutional and professional partners in Australia with improved access to thousands of single stock CFDs across Australia, the U.S., Europe and Asia.

The new platform allows seamless integration with existing systems like an API integration with trading and market data software Iress Pro and ViewPoint.

The new Prime Derivatives platform will enable partners to access ASX shares and other stocks in a range of global markets from a single account, trade open and closing auctions and US pre- and post-market and algorithmic orders.

Andrew Wood, Head of Institutional at CMC Markets APAC, said:

We are hearing from our institutional and professional partners that their clients’ expectations are evolving, wanting access to a greater number of markets, products and also data and new technology that will help them execute trades more effectively and successfully.

The Prime Derivatives platform provides our partners with direct access to primary exchanges, Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) and other markets through a system that can easily plug into their existing network.

Built to meet the requirements of professional traders, small funds and proprietary trading firms,  the new platform provides a range of flexible and easy-to-use orders so traders can better manage their trade entry, exit and risk across multiple assets and multiple markets.

Andrew Wood added:

Andrew Wood, CMC Markets
Andrew Wood

There has been unprecedented market activity this year across global markets driven by the Coronavirus pandemic, and with that comes opportunities, in particular for intra-day traders. Our new platform opens up a range of popular products and trading features for partners and their clients in times of volatility including short-selling and hedging. This ultimately helps clients take advantage of daily market movements and drives results.

Advanced order management tools will allow trades to be directed via smart order routers to a wide selection of venues such as both displayed (lit) and non-displayed liquidity (dark) primary exchanges and MTFs, among other execution venues. Access to CFD stocks allows the partner to place leverage trades long or short.

The integration with Iress will improve management of trading venues and give insight on pre-trade risk, positions, portfolios, margin, order routing and workflow.

Iress managing director of financial markets, Kirsty Gross, said:

Iress is delighted to partner with CMC Markets on the establishment of this platform, as it provides our clients with access to an even greater range of markets and trading instruments. The integration with Iress Pro and ViewPoint creates a seamless experience for users, further improving efficiency for clients.

Read More:

arrow
X
BidFX updates mobile app to improve remote trading…PlatformsAlan Dweck, Chief Operating Officer at BidFX, commented: This unprecedented health crisis is splitting office and remote working. As some of the world…

CMC Markets’ professional Prime Derivatives platform launches in Australia

5

Send this to a friend