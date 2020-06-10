CMC Markets’ professional Prime Derivatives platform launches in Australia

Liquidity and white label trading solutions provider, CMC Markets launched its new Prime Derivatives platform. The trading system provides institutional and professional partners in Australia with improved access to thousands of single stock CFDs across Australia, the U.S., Europe and Asia.

The new platform allows seamless integration with existing systems like an API integration with trading and market data software Iress Pro and ViewPoint.

The new Prime Derivatives platform will enable partners to access ASX shares and other stocks in a range of global markets from a single account, trade open and closing auctions and US pre- and post-market and algorithmic orders.

Andrew Wood, Head of Institutional at CMC Markets APAC, said: