cTrader brokers with access to Gold-i’s Matrix NETwork

Good news for cTrader’s brokers – they can now connect to Gold-i’s Matrix NETwork to access a wide range of multi-asset liquidity and utilise Gold-i’s advanced liquidity management tools.

Through the Gold-i Matrix, everyone using Spotware’s FX and CFDs trading platform can now access a full spectrum of asset classes, including FX, equities and cryptocurrencies.

Alexander Geralis, Business Development Manager at Spotware, commented on the news: