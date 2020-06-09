Industry veteran Daniel Ciment joins IEX Exchange as chief operating officer

US-based IEX Exchange, operated by IEX Group Inc., announced that Daniel Ciment joined as chief operational officer from July.

Ciment will lead operations and innovation for IEX Exchange at his new position and report to IEX President and Co-Founder Ronan Ryan.

Prior to IEX, Ciment worked at JP Morgan for a decade, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Global Equities Electronic Trading and Global Agency Program Trading. Under his supervision, his team designed, distributed and serviced execution products globally to institutional, hedge fund, broker-dealer and corporate clients. Before JP Morgan, Ciment has also held similar positions Barclays Capital, Lehman Brothers and ITG.