Industry veteran Daniel Ciment joins IEX Exchange as chief operating officer

US-based IEX Exchange, operated by IEX Group Inc., announced that Daniel Ciment joined as chief operational officer from July.
Ciment will lead operations and innovation for IEX Exchange at his new position and report to IEX President and Co-Founder Ronan Ryan.
Prior to IEX, Ciment worked at JP Morgan for a decade, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Global Equities Electronic Trading and Global Agency Program Trading. Under his supervision, his team designed, distributed and serviced execution products globally to institutional, hedge fund, broker-dealer and corporate clients. Before JP Morgan, Ciment has also held similar positions Barclays Capital, Lehman Brothers and ITG.
IEX President and Co-Founder Ronan Ryan commented:
Daniel has spent his career providing best-in-class service and product innovation to all market participants, developing deep expertise, knowledge and earning the respect of the industry. As COO of IEX Exchange, this experience will be invaluable. I’m thrilled Daniel has joined the team and look forward to working with him.
IEX Co-Founder and CEO Brad Katsuyama said:
Over the years, we have built a great and trusted relationship with Daniel in his role leading the J.P. Morgan Equities Electronic Trading business. He is an industry leader and well regarded by our clients, both on the buy-side and sell-side. Bringing Daniel onboard as the COO of the Exchange gives us a senior leader who can help drive IEX to the next level as we look at a number of significant opportunities on the horizon. We are excited to have him join our team and are honored that he chose to be a part of what we are building at IEX.