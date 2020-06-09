Cboe launches a new trading tool to protect against quote depletion

Exchange holding company, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. announced launching new improvements – a new Quote Depletion Protection (QDP) feature that would offer new protective capabilities and increase the efficacy of its Midpoint Discretionary Order (MDO).

MDO is introduced by Cboe order type, designed to enable participants to trade more often with maximum price improvement. MDOs allow participants to post displayed or non-displayed liquidity at the National Best Bid or Offer (NBBO) with discretion to execute up to and including the midpoint of the NBBO.

Market participants will be able to choose whether to deploy QDP on MDOs on either the Cboe EDGX or EDGA Equities Exchange. QDP would disable discretion for a limited period as preventive measure against participants exercising discretion in undesirable circumstances such as buying right before a price declines, or selling right before it rises. The QDP would equip investors with a protective tool against adverse selection risk and strengthen trading outcomes when using MDOs.