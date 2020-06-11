Exclusive: ATFX reports 37% growth in Q1 trading volumes owed in part to Covid-19 volatility

LeapRate Exclusive… Global FX broker ATFX has just released its growth report for the first quarter of 2020. The broker exclusively shared with LeapRate higher revenue earnings for certain product categories.

The high trade volumes achieved by ATFX in the first quarter of this year are equal to 41.04% of the volumes achieved across the whole of 2019. Q1 2020 trade volumes increased by 37.03% YoY. The number of total active traders also rose by 62.57%. The results were achieved, in part, due to heightened volatility within global financial markets affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the product categories that registered improved performance in Q1 include Metal CFDs, Index CFDs and CFD shares. There was a 17.3% increase in precious metals trading led by gold CFD trading. Investors largely avoided riskier assets in Q1, including Index and CFD shares, and this led to a subsequent smaller increase in trading volumes compared to gold.