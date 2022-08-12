Match-Prime Liquidity announces sponsorship of Cypriot football team – Omonoia FC

Steffy Bogdanova
August 12, 2022 10:33 am

Cypriot-based Liquidity Provider Match-Prime Liquidity has announced becoming an official sponsor of Omonoia FC, a local football team from Nicosia.

Operating on the Cypriot market since 2020 when it obtained CySEC license, Match-Prime Liquidity has been expanding its relationships with local businesses.

According to the official announcement, Match-Prime will sponsor Omonoia FC this season. The team was founded in 1948 and over the years has won 21 National Championships, 15 cups, and a record of 17 super cups.

Match-Prime becomes sponsor of Omonoia FC

Omonoia FC will face Apollon F.C in the final match of the Cypriot Super Cup on 12 August. The team will wear new jerseys with the Match-Prime Liquidity logo on their sleeves.

Andreas Kapsos, the CEO of Match-Prime, commented:

We are proud members of our local Cypriot football enthusiasts community, so with great pleasure, we are showing our professional support towards such a successful team. We feel privileged to support Omonoia as it’s one of the largest teams in Cyprus, fandom size-wise, and we know it has a special connection with its supporters.

