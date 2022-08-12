Match-Prime Liquidity announces sponsorship of Cypriot football team – Omonoia FC

Cypriot-based Liquidity Provider Match-Prime Liquidity has announced becoming an official sponsor of Omonoia FC, a local football team from Nicosia.

Operating on the Cypriot market since 2020 when it obtained CySEC license, Match-Prime Liquidity has been expanding its relationships with local businesses.

According to the official announcement, Match-Prime will sponsor Omonoia FC this season. The team was founded in 1948 and over the years has won 21 National Championships, 15 cups, and a record of 17 super cups.