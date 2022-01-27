Match-Prime Liquidity expands digital asset offering

CySEC regulated, Forex and CFD liquidity provider Match-Prime has included a new pool of several dozen digital assets to its offer. With the new addition the number of coins was brought up to 50.

The newly added assets are selected by Match-Prime experts. They are not limited to one type of crypto ecosystem but include native, ERC-20, TRC-10 and others. All mentioned digital assets are available to Match-Prime customers on the spot through a strategic partnership with Match-Trade Technologies.

Kyriakos Petallides, Match-Prime’s Head of Dealing on Own Account, said: