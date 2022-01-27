Match-Prime Liquidity expands digital asset offering

CySEC regulated, Forex and CFD liquidity provider Match-Prime has included a new pool of several dozen digital assets to its offer. With the new addition the number of coins was brought up to 50.
The newly added assets are selected by Match-Prime experts. They are not limited to one type of crypto ecosystem but include native, ERC-20, TRC-10 and others. All mentioned digital assets are available to Match-Prime customers on the spot through a strategic partnership with Match-Trade Technologies.
Kyriakos Petallides, Match-Prime’s Head of Dealing on Own Account, said:
Time is running fast, we have been observing an increasing share of potential customers in the retail market, people who are more interested in digital than in traditional money markets. Certainly, it is an attractive group that retail brokers are fighting for more boldly. Well established companies often forget that digital assets can be applied in many sectors. When creating our offer, we tried to look at the entire cryptocurrency market, even those coins that liquidity providers rarely even consider. I mean products related to gaming, like Axie Infinity or Decentraland, or Fan Tokens of the most famous football clubs, including FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.