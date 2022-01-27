Match-Prime Liquidity expands digital asset offering

Steffy Bogdanova
January 27, 2022 8:45 am

CySEC regulated, Forex and CFD liquidity provider Match-Prime has included a new pool of several dozen digital assets to its offer. With the new addition the number of coins was brought up to 50.

The newly added assets are selected by Match-Prime experts. They are not limited to one type of crypto ecosystem but include native, ERC-20, TRC-10 and others. All mentioned digital assets are available to Match-Prime customers on the spot through a strategic partnership with Match-Trade Technologies.

Kyriakos Petallides, Match-Prime’s Head of Dealing on Own Account, said:

Kyriakos Petallides, Match-Prime

Kyriakos Petallides

Time is running fast, we have been observing an increasing share of potential customers in the retail market, people who are more interested in digital than in traditional money markets. Certainly, it is an attractive group that retail brokers are fighting for more boldly. Well established companies often forget that digital assets can be applied in many sectors. When creating our offer, we tried to look at the entire cryptocurrency market, even those coins that liquidity providers rarely even consider. I mean products related to gaming, like Axie Infinity or Decentraland, or Fan Tokens of the most famous football clubs, including FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Match-Prime Liquidity

Andreas Kapsos, the CEO of Match-Prime Liquidity, commented:

Andreas Kapsos, Match-Prime

Andreas Kapsos

The digital assets market has been growing for a long time; we can probably assume that this whole decade will be theirs. Estimations say that the crypto market cap roughly tripled in 2021. There was a time it nearly reached $3 trillion! We have reasons to be optimistic; however, we need to understand how volatile the market is.

In our company, we act in advance, analyse and collect information to deliver what our clients need, as fast as possible. Of course, we’re always open to any suggestions. We can add something new at the client’s request in just a few days!

Kapsos also added that the company will continue to make changes like these and list of digital assets will be extended in the near future.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: