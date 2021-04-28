Menu

Gold-i offers access to Bitfinex liquidity

Liquidity April 28, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Fintech firm, Gold-i has just revealed that digital tokens from Bitfinex will be available to its clients via its Crypto Switch 2.0 digital asset liquidity management platform.

Tom Higgins, CEO at Gold-i, commented:

Tom Higgins, Gold-i
Tom Higgins

Bitfinex has grown a reputation as a leading cryptocurrency exchange and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them and offering their liquidity to our prime of prime, hedge funds and multi-asset broker clients. This further strengthens our Crypto Switch 2.0 offering, adding significant depth of liquidity to our clients. I believe we have an unrivalled offering in facilitating digital token trading and this will open up opportunities for Gold-i to attract new clients, resulting in further growth.

Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex, added:

Paolo Ardoino, Bitfinex
Paolo Ardoino

Bitfinex has established itself as the pre-eminent hub for institutional investors in the cryptocurrency space. We are pleased that Gold-i has chosen to offer its clients access to digital tokens on our platform. This is clearly an endorsement of the high-level of scalability, reliability and depth of liquidity available on our platform.

The Gold-i Crypto Switch 2.0 solution utilises Gold-i’s flagship aggregation, liquidity management and distribution technology to allow access to Crypto liquidity. The platform is Integrated with multiple Crypto Market Makers to enables tight spreads, deep liquidity and low latency. Crypto Switch 2.0 is fully integrated with central settlement and clearing partners and provides fiat and digital asset settlement, regulatory compliance and institutional custody.

0
