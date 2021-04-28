Gold-i offers access to Bitfinex liquidity

Fintech firm, Gold-i has just revealed that digital tokens from Bitfinex will be available to its clients via its Crypto Switch 2.0 digital asset liquidity management platform.

Tom Higgins, CEO at Gold-i, commented:

Bitfinex has grown a reputation as a leading cryptocurrency exchange and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them and offering their liquidity to our prime of prime, hedge funds and multi-asset broker clients. This further strengthens our Crypto Switch 2.0 offering, adding significant depth of liquidity to our clients. I believe we have an unrivalled offering in facilitating digital token trading and this will open up opportunities for Gold-i to attract new clients, resulting in further growth.