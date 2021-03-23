Gold-i partners with EMEA Global Financial Consultancy as part of Middle East expansion strategy

Trading technology specialist Gold-i has revealed it is expanding in the Middle East and India through a partnership with EMEA Global Financial Consultancy based in United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Strong network in the UAE region, EMEA Global Financial Consultancy, will focus on sales and support of Gold-i’s full product suite which includes MT4 Bridge and MT5 Gateway, Matrix multi-asset liquidity management platform, risk management and business intelligence tool Visual Edge, MAM Pro and CryptoSwitch 2.0.
Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i explained:
Partnering with the very best resellers in key geographical regions in our industry is vital for our global growth strategy. It is very important to us to connect with resellers who understand the local culture, language and business etiquette and also have an in-depth understanding of client requirements and the high service levels that we expect for all Gold-i clients.
He continued:
EMEA Global Financial Consultancy ticks all the boxes for us. They have a great reputation in the region and a strong client base of brokers throughout the Middle East and India. We are delighted to be partnering with them and look forward to building our business in this region together.
Sachin Verma, Managing Director, EMEA Global Financial Consultancy added:
Gold-i is a global market leader in trading technology and we are excited to be offering their products to our broker clients. We have had in-depth training from Gold-i and are really impressed by the breadth of their offering and their feature rich, easy to use products.
With an experienced team, EMEA Global Financial Consultancy has a strong knowledge of international financial markets and money broking businesses. The organisation is licensed in the Fujairah Free Zone offers various investment solutions to financial institutions of all sizes across the EMEA region.
UK-based, Gold-i has hundreds of multi-asset brokers as clients. The fintech has assisted them in transforming trading operations with liquidity management solutions, MetaTrader plug-ins and business intelligence tools. Its trading technology aims to help brokers trading FX, CFDs and cryptocurrencies to operate more efficiently and increase profitability.