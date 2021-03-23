Gold-i partners with EMEA Global Financial Consultancy as part of Middle East expansion strategy

Trading technology specialist Gold-i has revealed it is expanding in the Middle East and India through a partnership with EMEA Global Financial Consultancy based in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Strong network in the UAE region, EMEA Global Financial Consultancy, will focus on sales and support of Gold-i’s full product suite which includes MT4 Bridge and MT5 Gateway, Matrix multi-asset liquidity management platform, risk management and business intelligence tool Visual Edge, MAM Pro and CryptoSwitch 2.0.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i explained: