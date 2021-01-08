Gold-i integrates with digital asset trading platform from EPAM Systems, CryptoCortex

Gold-i has integrated with CryptoCortex, a digital asset trading platform from EPAM Systems, a global provider of digital platform engineering and development services. The integration provides financial institutions with increased access to multiple market makers and fully cleared cryptocurrency products available through Gold-i’s CryptoSwitch 2.0, part of its Matrix multi-asset liquidity management platform.

The integration followed a request from a Gold-i client wanting to use the CryptoCortex platform to access liquidity from Hehmeyer and Shift Markets via Gold-i’s CryptoSwitch 2.0.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented: