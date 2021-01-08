Gold-i integrates with digital asset trading platform from EPAM Systems, CryptoCortex

Gold-i has integrated with CryptoCortex, a digital asset trading platform from EPAM Systems, a global provider of digital platform engineering and development services. The integration provides financial institutions with increased access to multiple market makers and fully cleared cryptocurrency products available through Gold-i’s CryptoSwitch 2.0, part of its Matrix multi-asset liquidity management platform.
The integration followed a request from a Gold-i client wanting to use the CryptoCortex platform to access liquidity from Hehmeyer and Shift Markets via Gold-i’s CryptoSwitch 2.0.
Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented:
As digital asset trading continues to gain momentum amongst brokers, Prime of Primes and hedge funds, a key part of our strategy is to ensure that the cryptocurrency liquidity available through Gold-i’s liquidity management platform is easily accessible, regardless of which trading platform clients are using.
CryptoCortex is one of the most advanced platforms for digital asset trading, therefore integrating with them was a logical step for Gold-i.
Ilya Gorelik, VP, Real-Time Computing Lab at EPAM added:
We are delighted to partner with Gold-i to provide our customers with real-time, event-driven processing and analytics that not only meets their essential needs but also delivers actionable intelligence. Financial markets are among the fastest moving markets around, and with cutting edge tools – like CryptoCortex – that make data readily available, customers can quickly implement the best decisions possible.
CryptoCortex is an institutional cryptocurrency trading platform, providing a complete 360-degree solution for brokers/dealers, exchanges and buy-side trading firms. Developed by Deltix (now EPAM Systems), it is based on more than 10 years’ experience in building, deploying and supporting institutional-grade intelligent trading across equities, futures, options, forex and fixed income.
Gold-i Matrix offers multiple routing and aggregation methods, leveraging connections with more than 70 Liquidity Providers. It is fast and flexible, helping financial institutions worldwide to make more money and reduce risk. It supports FX, CFDs and cryptocurrencies in a single solution which is fully compatible with the Gold-i Crypto Switch. Crypto Switch 2.0, provides brokers around the world with a fully cleared cryptocurrency product and a cost-effective, efficient means of accessing multiple cryptocurrency market makers who can provide deep pools of liquidity as a CFD or physical asset.