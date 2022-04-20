GCEX partners with Centroid Solutions to broaden liquidity reach

FCA-regulated digital brokerage GCEX today announced that it has broadened its liquidity reach through a collaboration with Centroid Solutions.
Through this new partnership, GCEX’s crypto and FX liquidity will be integrated with Centroid Solutions’ technology. It provides Centroid’s global client base with access to deep liquidity pools, including more than 20 different crypto products as spot or CFDs.
Adding GCEX as one of our Liquidity Provider partners for both FX and crypto currencies benefits our clients. In our experience, it is rare to find a single LP with such a strong, broad and cost-efficient value proposition. Our clients are increasingly looking at adding cryptos as an additional asset class to their offering and we believe they will welcome having easy access to GCEX’s high quality liquidity through our Centroid Bridge connectivity engine.
We are delighted to partner with Centroid Solutions. They have a growing global client base, particularly in the Middle East, and we look forward to providing their clients with access to our liquidity, whether they choose digital assets, FX or both.
