GCEX partnters with Hybrid Solutions to increase access to its liquidity

Steffy Bogdanova
March 23, 2022 9:16 am

UK Headquartered GCEX announced its collaboration with Hybrid Solutions, provider of trading platform VertexFX. This move is part of the FCA regulated brokerage’s strategy to broaden the reach of its liquidity.

GCEX provides multi-asset liquidity and technology to brokers, fund managers and professional traders. The firm uses Tier-1 and trusted providers for FX and traditional finance. Its collaboration with Hybrid Solutions will increase GCEX’s geographical reach in the Middle East and Asia. Through this partnership, GCEX  will be able to provide liquidity to the VertexFX community of brokers and professional traders.

GCEX CEO, Lars Holst, commented:

GCEX is incredibly pleased to be collaborating with Hybrid Solutions – a leading platform provider for Middle Eastern and Asian-based clients. This move will give VertexFX clients more options and direct access to institutional liquidity from some of the world’s most respected banks and liquidity providers, which is always a positive for the traders managing their assets. We look forward to an exciting period of collaboration with Hybrid Solutions.

Brokers and traders using Hybrid Solutions receive a complete and seamless trading solution through the firm’s VertexFX platform.

Hybrid Solutions has been serving Forex brokers with many plugins that cater to traders of all types since 2002. The firm offers availability of its solution on desktop, Web, iOS and Android terminals. Traders and investors are able to easily deploy advanced money management tools in addition to ready-made copy trading and auto trading strategies.

CEO of Hybrid Solutions, Akram Majed, commented:

Akram Majed, Hybrid Solutions

Akram Majed
Source: LinkedIn

We are pleased with this collaboration and we are positive that this partnership will add mutual value to our businesses. GCEX is one of the well-established names in the business, especially in the liquidity field. We are hoping that this collaboration will open up a new customer base for their business.

Earlier in January, GCEX received a $4 million investment from True Global Ventures 4 Plus Fund.

