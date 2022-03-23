GCEX partnters with Hybrid Solutions to increase access to its liquidity

UK Headquartered GCEX announced its collaboration with Hybrid Solutions, provider of trading platform VertexFX. This move is part of the FCA regulated brokerage’s strategy to broaden the reach of its liquidity.

GCEX provides multi-asset liquidity and technology to brokers, fund managers and professional traders. The firm uses Tier-1 and trusted providers for FX and traditional finance. Its collaboration with Hybrid Solutions will increase GCEX’s geographical reach in the Middle East and Asia. Through this partnership, GCEX will be able to provide liquidity to the VertexFX community of brokers and professional traders.

GCEX CEO, Lars Holst, commented: